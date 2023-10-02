Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is latest to be "fully revealed" in a huge design leak

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Samsung will reportedly unveil its next series of flagship phones in January next year – a little earlier than usual – and they could turn out to be a great post-holidays treat.

Certainly, the design of the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 range is something to look forward to, as several leaks claim that the company is to take a leaf out of Apple's book and surround the standard models with a flat edge for the first time in a while.

We've seen as much in design images of the entry-level Samsung Galaxy S24, which were shared by renowned tipster OnLeaks last week. Now he's provided Giznext some renders of the larger device, the Samsung Galaxy S24+.

Making a bid to be amongst the best Android phones of 2024, the S24+ is said to come with a 6.7-inch display with a tiny hole-punch camera at the top. And the posted renders, which have been created using alleged CAD specifications of the handset, show a neat, solid device that's not too dissimilar to an iPhone.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: OnLeaks / Giznext) (Image credit: OnLeaks / Giznext) (Image credit: OnLeaks / Giznext)

That's because the outer frame is claimed to be aluminium, with a UWB antenna moved to the side panel. Button placements even look familiar.

The rear triple-camera unit also features raised lenses, rather than glass that's inset into the back casing.

Other previously leaked specifications suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S24+ will run on either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Exynos 2100 processor, depending on region. The display will also support a 120Hz refresh rate, although not quite as fast as the S24 Ultra, which is rumoured to refresh at 144Hz.

As for availability, Ice Universe recently revealed that he believes the phone family will launch on 18 January 2024. That's a few weeks earlier than last year's S23 launch, for example, and quite a bit sooner than Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Long gone are the days of Samsung headlining Europe's biggest mobile device convention with its Unpacked events kicking off proceedings. At least, that's the way it seems.