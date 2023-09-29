The Samsung Galaxy S24 sure looks like an iPhone in the latest design leak

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is the best Android phone that hasn't been released yet: it's the phone Samsung puts its very best work into, and that means every year delivers a high-spec and highly desirable new phone. We'd previously heard that the Galaxy S24 would get a titanium frame similar to the one in the iPhone 15 Pro, and new leaked images suggest that that could well be the case. But what's interesting isn't so much what the frame is made of, but what it looks like.

It really looks like an iPhone.

The image above, from OnLeaks via SmartPrix, shows it most clearly, I think: the slab-sided design and button placement isn't identical to the iPhone 15, but if I told you they'd been designed by the same team I reckon I could convince you.

Samsung Galaxy S24: what we know

The iPhone resemblance is accidental, I'm sure, and from front or back it looks much more typically Samsung: there's the vertical camera assembly on the back and the edge to edge display with little camera cutout that we're very familiar with in the Samsung Galaxy S23. If Samsung weren't likely to change the colour options for the new phone it might be hard to tell the two generations apart, from the front at least.

Titanium, if it's coming, is likely to be reserved for the more premium Ultra but the flat sides appear to be for the whole range. The screen is expected to be 6.1 inches, and as before the corners are gently rounded. The overall size is very, very slightly larger: reports say it'll be 147 x 70.5 x 7.6mm, compared to 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6mm.

There's expected to be an Exynos 2400 inside unless you're in the US, Canada or China: those markets are expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Reports suggest an LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate (144Hz on the Ultra) and 2,500 nits of peak brightness and don't currently suggests a massive camera upgrade: the main camera is reportedly 50MP with 12MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto boasting 3x optical zoom. The Ultra is expected to retain its 200MP system.

We're still months away from launch so it's wise to take all of this with a pinch of salt: oftentimes reported specs are based on speculation rather than hard information. But the rumoured specs and features do seem pretty likely, even including the iPhone-esque sides.