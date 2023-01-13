Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra renders just leaked

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With less than three weeks to go until the Samsung Galaxy S23 range is released, the torrent of rumours and leaked information is in free flow. And while the eyes of tech lovers everywhere will peruse the entire range, particular focus will be placed on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Sitting atop the Galaxy S23 range, the Ultra is the cream of the Samsung crop. Previous iterations like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra have taken the crown of best phone and best Android phone with relative ease, and fans of the brand will be looking for a handset that lays down the gauntlet for competitors.

We've already seen rumours of a host of features destined for the new devices. By far the most widely discussed is a 200MP camera sensor, which looks destined for the Ultra model. There have been a few other rumoured camera upgrades, too, with a Hyperlapse video mode and Pro mode on the front camera expected.

Elsewhere, we're fairly certain the devices will come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. That should offer a substantial boost to overall performance, with more efficiency in the CPU and GPU. What's not so clear is who will be manufacturing it. While TSMC will be responsible for the standard variant, Samsung will use a unique overclocked version which could be manufactured in-house.

One thing that's no longer in doubt is the design, thanks to leaked renders courtesy of Samsung aficionado, Ice Universe (opens in new tab). Ice's word is as good as gospel when it comes to Samsung information, in addition to being one of the only people to get their paws on one pre-release.

Shared on Twitter, the renders show the four colours from every angle. There are no massive surprises to be found – the design follow much of the same blueprint as the S22 Ultra. Perhaps the two biggest points of note are the sides, which are beautifully curved, and the bezels which appear almost non-existent in the shared images.

Each of the finishes is a subdued colour. The white is off-white; the black is almost grey looking. For me, the pick of the bunch is the very en vogue olive-toned green.

More information will undoubtedly make headlines in the coming weeks. The S23 range will officially be revealed on the 1st of February at the Galaxy Unpacked event.