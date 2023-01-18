Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly sounds less appealing after full specs leak

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With the Samsung Galaxy S23 range just weeks away from release, a near-constant flow of rumours and leaks have been flooding the market. Many have been focussed on the top-of-the-line Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, as it attempts to ward off competition for the crown of best Android phone 2023.

But now, notorious tech tipster, Roland Quandt (opens in new tab), has released a full spec sheet for the base model S23 and the S23 Plus. Quandt has a great track record for leaking this kind of information, making his word is as good as gospel.

The results are slightly underwhelming. There are a few changes to the spec sheet, but the majority is identical to what we saw in last years Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. That's not necessarily the end of the world – we had a similar scenario with the Google Pixel 7 range, which ended up delivering a host of software-based goodness.

There are a handful of notable changes though. First and foremost is that new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It should provide a marked boost in performance for these handsets – especially in Europe, where previous generations were plagued with a subpar Exynos chip.

The front camera gets a small bump from 10MP up to 12MP. It's a welcome addition for TikTokers and selfie-lovers, though far from the highest resolution we've seen on a front-facing camera. Bluetooth connectivity is also marginally improved. These devices come with Bluetooth 5.3 as standard, instead of the Bluetooth 5.2 which was found on the S22. The batteries are a smidge bigger as well, with an extra 200mAh on offer over the previous generation.

Interestingly, there's still no ultrawide band (UWB) connectivity on the base model S23. The functionality, which is used for things like keyless entry and location tracking, has been notably absent from the base model in the last few generations of Samsung Galaxy phones.

As ever, this looks like an incremental step rather than a giant leap. We'll have to wait until the Galaxy Unpacked event on the 1st of February to see what software changes are in store, and get a clearer idea of what these phones can do.