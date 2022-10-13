Samsung Galaxy S22 owners are getting the big Android 13 update soon

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Great news for Samsung Galaxy S22 owners comes courtesy of official confirmation from Samsung's Developer Conference that the Android 13 One UI 5.0 update will reach stable status by the end of the month.

The news, as reported by notebookcheck.net (opens in new tab), is exciting for S22, S22 Plus and S22 Ultra owners as, traditionally, it is the most recent S-series range that gets big updates like this first. This means that it looks like Galaxy S22 owners will be getting the Android 13 One UI 5.0 public release in November.

An official roll-out date isn't confirmed, but if a stable release is going to be ready by the end of October, then it makes no sense for Samsung to sit on it. Samsung will want to roll that bad boy out as soon as possible, to help its most recent S-series phones compete against the best Android phones on the market, which now includes the 5-star rated, Android 13-boasting Google Pixel 7 Pro.

This development is also likely great news for Samsung Galaxy S21 owners, as well as holders of Samsung's latest and best foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4, which are also very likely to receive the Android 13 One UI 5.0 update before the end of the year.

What Samsung Galaxy users getting

Android 13 is bringing with it a host of cool new features, including new notification management tools, individual app language settings, new Material You icons and palettes, improved widget stacking, text extraction, camera UI tweaks, enhanced image and text copying, per app photo sharing, a new 7-day privacy dashboard, a new media player, ability to set individual call backgrounds, new themes and enhanced privacy messaging.

The most notable change Samsung Galaxy users will note after the Android 13 update hits their handset is the Material You visual changes, with dynamic themes allowing them to customise the look of their phone's UI much more than in Android 12. But, as you can see from the feature list above, this update delivers a complete raft of improvements on almost every level.

As such, here at T3 we recommend that any Samsung Galaxy S22 user download and install the One UI 5.0 Android 13 update as soon as it is made available, as it look like it will transform your phone overnight.