Samsung Galaxy S21 is half price at Three ahead of the Galaxy S22 launch

With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22 just hours away, there are some great deals and discounts on its previous model, the Samsung Galaxy S21.

Three has slashed the price of its Samsung Galaxy S21 contract and is offering shoppers the first 6 months of their contract for half price. This deal comes with unlimited calls, texts and Three’s superfast 5G mobile data.

View the Samsung Galaxy S21 half price deal at Three

With the rest of the world obsessing over the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22 range, now is the perfect time to get a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy S21.

This contract deal from Three is for 24-months with the first 6 months at just £27.50 and an upfront payment of £29.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is an elite smartphone that has a smart and sleek design, plus many top features like its camera, battery life, and fast processor. So if you’re uninterested in the new model release, this deal is one to take advantage of.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G: £27.50 per month, £29 upfront cost

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is now just £27.50 for the first 6 months of your 24 month contract. With a small upfront cost of £29, this contract plan comes with unlimited texts, calls and 5G data allowance. Three’s Advanced plans also come with Go Roam where you can unlock data from over 70 destinations around the world, and Personal Hotspot. Available in phantom grey.

Unsurprisingly, this phone contract deal is selling out fast so you’ll need to be quick if you want to get your hands on this Samsung Galaxy S21 price cut.