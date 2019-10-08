Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 now receiving critical software update

Samsung has started rolling out a critical software update to the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 5G, Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus.

While the release doesn't bring any new features to the table, it does do something more important: Patches several gaping security holes each of the device's firmware.

The update addresses four vulnerabilities in the Android OS and a further 17 in Samsung's own One UI software – a total of 21 looming security threats neutralised.

According to Samsung, the most vulnerability addressed in the update is one that could allow savvy hackers to manipulate the IMEI of a handset if not blocked off.

This would allow those in possession of a stolen device to circumvent the IMEI blacklist, by reassigning a blacklisted handset a clean IMEI number of resale.

Although, Samsung notes that it's unlikely this specific exploit is present in the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 – and rather the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9.

The Galaxy Note 9 started receiving the update earlier this week, before it began making the rounds for the newer Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10.

It's still yet to arrive on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus.

To see if the update is available for your Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy Note 9, head into Settings, select Software Update and tap Download Updates Manually.