Samsung Galaxy Note 20 plan to AMBUSH Apple iPhone 12 breaks cover

Recently hype for the Apple iPhone 12's smart new camera system has reached fever pitch, with the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max slated to come with a super powerful triple camera array with LiDAR depth sensor.

This 3D camera system is something that "Samsung should be worried" about, so reports have indicated, with the new system partnered with 5G connectivity, a rapid new A14 Bionic processor and raft of advanced software features.

However, according to a brand new leak, it looks like the iPhone 12 is not going to be able to advance to the 2020 smartphone throne unimpeded. That's because it has been revealed that not only is the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ set to come with the juggernaut 108mp HM1 ISOCELL camera system (as seen in the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra), but also with a brand new sensor that assists in focusing speed and accuracy.

Galaxy Note20 + will still use 108mp HM1, but add a new sensor to assist in focusing and completely solve the focusing problem.May 19, 2020

The leak, as can be seen in full above, comes courtesy of Samsung's leakster-in-chief Ice universe, who has a pretty much bullet proof reputation in accurately calling future Samsung phone hardware.

And, when it comes round to calling future Samsung camera technology, Ice is always right, as proved mere hours ago when he once more showed how accurate his May 15th prediction regarding Samsung's new 1.2μm 50Mp ISOCELL GN1 with Faster Auto-focusing and Brighter Images sensor was.

Forecast success：Samsung Introduces 1.2μm 50Mp ISOCELL GN1 with Faster Auto-focusing and Brighter Images pic.twitter.com/q5rgWn099BMay 19, 2020

This Samsung Galaxy Note 20 reveal spells worrying news for both Apple and Samsung's Android phone rivals as the camera system on the S20 Ultra was an absolute beast that smoked all rivals at the time of its release.

Since then the Huawei P40 Pro has stepped up the challenge with a superb camera system of its own, however an improved version of the Ultra's camera system installed in Samsung's 2020 technical leader will prove very stiff competition for it and ever other 2020 handset.

What will the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 look like? Talented concept artist Concept Creator created this video back in March:

