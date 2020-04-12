Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Fold 2 still on track to dominate delayed iPhone 12

The ongoing global health crisis is causing problems for tech producers all around the world. Factories are closing as workers self-isolate, and more than one big tech company is feeling the pinch.

Microsoft has been forced to postpone its new Surface range of tablets, while Nintendo is struggling for Switch accessories. Apple is reportedly also considering delaying the iPhone 12 launch from September to later in the year.

However, one company appears to be proceeding without delay. Before the pandemic began seriously affecting businesses, Samsung was reportedly planning to launch its Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 smartphones at a Samsung Unboxed event in July this year. An insider informed Korea Herald Samsung is still planning on launching these phones without delay.

The insider reportedly said ““Preparations are underway for the upcoming Galaxy Note launch, with no delay. Regarding a physical event, things are yet to be discussed, we are considering measures like an online event.”

Of course, a big launch event among packed crowds is very unwise given the current social distancing measures, so Samsung will likely follow in the footsteps of Huawei and PlayStation, offering live-streamed reveals to fans around the world.

This information is also a reassurance that Samsung is proceeding with development on a new Note, presumably the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. It’s reported to come with a huge display featuring “overflow” curved screens, a redesigned S Pen which could be the most advanced stylus on the planet, and the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset that propelled the Samsung Galaxy S20 series to success.

It’s rumoured to come with a new folding phone, too. After the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip debuted to mixed reactions (albeit less controversial than the original Samsung Galaxy Fold) a new folding device was expected.

The Note is the perfect Series to introduce a new foldable: after all, in trying to bridge the gap between tablet and phone, having additional fold-out screen space would provide function here, beyond just a gimmick.

We’re looking forward to seeing what Samsung has cooked up in July, providing no further delays hit the Korean smartphone manufacturer.

