Samsung Galaxy foldable phones set for a huge fashion upgrade

The world of foldable phones is enjoying a massive surge in popularity right now. Popular classics like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 still have their fans, while newer releases like the Oppo Find N2 Flip and the Google Pixel Fold have added to the mix of devices on offer.

And there's more coming, too. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra looks set for release later this week, bringing the iconic flip phone into the modern market. Leaked images show the new Razr in a beautiful trio of colours – including the Viva Magenta which is Pantone's colour of the year, and gives a subtle nod to the Razr's of old.

Clearly, this fashionable design has caught the attention of Samsung. They're also set to release new devices soon, with both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 slated for a July launch.

Now, a rumour about a host of new colours has emerged. The information comes from Ross Young – a well respected insider who is best known for sharing information about displays, but has also successfully shared colour details for Samsung in recent years.

According to a recent tweet, the Z Flip 5 will come in Blue, Green, Platinum and Yellow. That's alongside the previously rumoured Beige, Grey, Light Green and Light Pink. Z Fold 5 users aren't left out, either. They're set to get Blue and Platinum, as well as Beige, Black and Light Blue.

That's a whole rainbow of options, and should make it easy for users to find a model which suits them. That's great for Samsung. Recent statistics have found an affinity between younger users and flip phones, with relevant hashtags racking up millions of uses on TikTok.

In this day and age, phones are as much a fashion accessory as they are a useful piece of tech. Understanding that and capitalising on it should give Samsung a fighting chance of staying at the top of the pile.