Samsung Galaxy foldable phones just snagged a great free software upgrade

The recent release of the Samsung Galaxy S23 range came with a software update, too. Users got access to the One UI 5.1 software, which brought a host of new features to the phones.

The fun wasn't only limited to those with new handsets, though. Older Samsung Galaxy devices quickly got in on the action too – and now the fun extends to their range of foldable phones as well.

Users of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 can now download the update, bringing the new features to their handsets. Among the highlights, users will have access to a range of new camera functions. For example, it's now quicker and easier than ever to access filters on the selfie camera, and raw photography mode, via the effects button and the advanced menu respectively.

Elsewhere, users can use AI to replace the faces of up to three subjects with emoji's, when taking both videos and photos. That AI integration goes further, too, with a range of enhancements that are automatically made to improve the quality of your images. And, users get the benefit of a new shared album, where family members can share images with each other. Each users gets 5GB of storage space, allowing for a wealth of a images to be viewed, regardless of who's behind the camera.

It's a great update for Samsung phones in general, but especially for their foldable range. Samsung have ruled the foldable phone roost with various iterations of their devices, remaining relatively unchallenged at the top of the game. But the pack has caught up, and recent releases like the Oppo Find N2 Flip have shown that consumers have options.

Giving their devices a useful update with a host of new features is great for those who already own them – but it also refreshes the appearance of device when it's being compared to these alternative options. And for Samsung to keep their grip on the market, looking favourable in these kinds of comparisons could be crucial.