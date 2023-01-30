Samsung Galaxy phones are getting a huge free software upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 range just days away, leaked information is coming out thick and fast. With such a flurry of information, it can be easy to feel like you're missing out – particularly if you're currently using an older Samsung phone, like the Samsung Galaxy S22.

While the majority of news and rumours are to do with hardware or other things specific to the S23 range, there are still a handful of things for users of older handsets to get excited by. The latest update to the user interface falls in the latter camp.

Samsung One UI 5.1 may be set to release on the S23 range, but that doesn't mean the fun is limited to just those devices. The new skin is set to be made "available for various other devices."

That's according to respected tech tipster, Roland Quandt (opens in new tab), who has a rich history for leaks around consumer technology. In a post on his WinFuture blog, Quandt details all of the proposed updates to the One UI software, which are set to come in the 5.1 update. While there aren't any major points of note, the update focuses on a series of smaller changes to improve the overall user experience.

Arguably the most notable change looks set to appear on the camera. The effects button on the side of the screen will now enable you to change the hue of your selfies. Additionally, users can quickly access the Expert RAW setting from the advanced menu – perfect for keen phone photographers. For less conventional images, the AR emoji camera will enable users to replace the faces of up to three people with an emoji of their choice, while taking pictures and videos.

The gallery sees some updated functionality, too. A shared family album makes it even easier for family members to share images. The phone will even suggest images to add to the album based on facial recognition. The album supports up to 5GB of storage per family member, up to a maximum of six people.

Processing of your images has also been improved. Now, your phone will automatically remove shadows and reflections, to help improve the shots you capture.

Otherwise, there's a handful of new widgets – battery level indicators for supported devices, and a new weather widget, to be precise. Plus, users will have the ability to change their phone wallpaper based on the mode they are in. That means you could have a different phone background for work than you do at home.

Expect more details at the Galaxy Unpacked event, with this update rolling out to older devices sometime afterwards.