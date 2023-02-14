Older Samsung Galaxy phones just got a great free software upgrade

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After the Galaxy Unpacked event brought us the Samsung Galaxy S23 and the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, users of older Samsung phones may have been feeling a little left out. Shiny new features like a 200MP camera and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor will have been enough to convince some people to upgrade.

If you've stuck with an older handset, though, you could be in luck. That's because Samsung is rolling out the user interface debuted on the new handsets to previous generations of the Galaxy range.

Users of Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung Galaxy S20, and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE handsets should all get the One UI 5.1 update.

That's a brilliant upgrade for Galaxy users. Far from being a superficial half-step away from the original One UI 5 update, this brings a range of added functionality. Users will get a host of ease-of-use upgrades for the camera, making selfie-taking and RAW photography easier than ever before. Using the Expert RAW functionality is even quicker with an option in the advanced menu, while selfies can be altered with a different hue via an Effects button on the side of the screen.

Elsewhere, a family sharing album allows you to share photos with friends and family with never before seen ease. Up to six people can use the gallery, with 5GB of storage per user.

AI plays a part too, with images getting automatic makeovers in the gallery app. Shadows and reflections can be removed from still images, while GIFs get the benefit of better resolution and clarity.

As ever with Samsung updates, the process is likely to be rolled out in stages. Users of any of the devices mentioned above can check for available updates in the settings menu.