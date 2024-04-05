Samsung Galaxy foldable phone we've all been waiting for could be here soon

Quick Summary More details have emerged about the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE. That's slated to be unveiled this year, and sounds like a killer handset.

Whether you're already a fan, or not yet convinced, its hard to deny the impact foldable phones are having on the market. The emerging technology has captured the public imagination substantially, offering a unique take on the form.

But while there is a lot of buzz around the foldable phone market, it doesn't quite seem to be translating into sales in the same way. This time last year, we saw the market contract slightly for the first time ever, with analysts suggesting the market only account for around 1% of the total smartphone market.

That could be about to change though, with the release of a new Samsung phone. According to the latest rumours, a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip FE could arrive later this year. The FE series offers more affordable variants of their popular models, and this would be the first time we've seen a foldable device in the range.

According to the latest reports, that device could pack the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 inside. That's a nifty midrange processor, though it is a generation older, having recently been superseded by the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3.

That's set to be paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage. We've also seen some details about the size of the device. According to the report, the device will measure 6.9mm thick when unfolded. That's identical to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, meaning users don't have to sacrifice on that front.

There's still no concrete word on pricing, but I'm certainly optimistic. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE sits at £599, shaving £100 off of the price of the full fat Samsung Galaxy S23.

Following that pricing model would see the Z Flip FE land around £949, though using percentages rather than raw numbers is more like £899. That's an appealing price tag. Sure, I may have hoped for something even more affordable, but that might just be enough to tempt a user who would otherwise have bought any old Android phone.

That is exactly what the market needs. A lower cost model from a trusted brand has the potential to act as a catalyst, bringing new users to the market. We'll certainly be keeping our eyes peeled for more details on this one.