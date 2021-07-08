Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 look gorgeous in leaked images – and here's what else you can expect

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is set for next month (reportedly) and we're expecting to see the Galaxy Buds 2 make their debut. But of course, there's no way they were staying under wraps until then, and we have a peek at the earbuds and their new colorways, as well as a couple of features.

The renders come from the ever-reliable Twitter tipster Evan Blass who shared 360-degree views of the Galaxy Buds 2 in a thread, showing off the earbuds in white, olive green, and lilac. Unlike the iterations that have come before, the case looks set to be white rather than color-matched to the product inside. But the inside echoes the color of the Galaxy Buds 2 nested inside, which is a nice touch.

(Image credit: Samsung/ Evan Blass)

Blass regularly shares accurate product images and marketing materials in the runup to their launches, so given his track record, it's highly likely that these renders are the real deal. The Galaxy Buds 2 forgo the bean-shape of the Galaxy Buds Live, and the form factor has deviated from the Galaxy Buds Pro and looks a tad more compact as well. You can check out the comparison between the Galaxy Buds Pro (black) and Galaxy Buds 2 (white) above.

Aside from the design, Samsung leaker Ice Universe also chimed in. According to them, the Galaxy Buds 2 will have "better bass performance" as well as active noise cancelling.

Fellow leaker Tron laid out a couple of tidbits about the earbuds last week, saying the olive green colorway is set to match the Galaxy Z Fold 3's "darker green color". They added that the sound quality won't be as good as the Galaxy Buds Pro, and will have a "similar or lower [ANC] level" than the Galaxy Buds Pro.

MySmartPrice reported on a possible price point for the Galaxy Buds 2 just last week, suggesting it will be between "EUR 180 and EUR 200" according to the website's sources. If we err on the cautious side and go with the highest figure, we're looking at a max price tag of around $235/ £170/ AU$315. That's cheaper than the AirPods Pro, but bear in mind straight conversions isn't how Samsung's pricing system works between regions.

We'll have to wait for official info to see how the Galaxy Buds 2 stack up to the Galaxy Buds Pro in terms of features and price, but the two-way color scheme of the case and the smaller design have got me on board. Let's hope they're not a let-down when it comes to quality.