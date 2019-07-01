Samsung confirms Galaxy Note 10, put August 7 launch date in your diary

Samsung has confirmed the existence of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, the successor to the five-star Galaxy Note 9 which was launched last August.

Speaking at a roundtable event where our colleagues from TechRadar were in attendance, Samsung CEO DJ Koh concluded, in response to a question about Bixby: "and for our Note 10, it will be another phase for Bixby".

That statement followed an earlier reveal of the name 'Galaxy Note 10' in an image at the same event, which TechRadar saw but was not allowed to photograph. The image showed a render of what Samsung said was a "reference device" and not actually what the handset will look like when it launches, apparently.

So there we have it: following months of rumours, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has now been officially confirmed, and it will be called the Note 10, and not the Note X or any other rumoured or imagined name.

Here's what we've heard about the phone so far via various leaks on the web:

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will launch on Wednesday August 7, 2019. That's according to sources speaking to CNET. That's pretty much exactly a year after the launch of the Note 9, which took place on August 9, 2018 at a Galaxy Unpacked event in New York. Apparently, the Note 10 launch will take place at the same venue – the Barclays Centre in downtown Brooklyn.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price will be between $1,100 – $1,200, that's £865 – £945. That's according to a leak that came out of Russia.

We're also hearing that there will be two models of Note 10 this year: a premium Note 10 Pro and a more affordable Note 10, in the same way that Samsung launched its Galaxy S10 Plus and the cheaper Galaxy S10e in March. Apparently, there will be a 4G and 5G variant of each those models, meaning that in total there will be four Note 10s to choose from. No doubt they'll come in a range of hardware configurations and colour options, too.

There have also been multiple leaks and rumours about the Note 10 design, covering the screen, the cameras and other components such as the processor. For a detailed look as those snippets of information, check out our Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price, specs and release date article.