Runner can't miss out on this Garmin HRM-Pro deal on Amazon Prime Day – cheapest in 2022!

Amazon Prime Day – or, as we call it, Summer Black Friday – has arrived and with it came some genuinely awesome deals for Prime Members. Even if you haven't got Prime membership, it's worth considering signing up now as you can access deals like this: Garmin's best heart rate monitor, the Garmin HRM-Pro, is now the cheapest it's ever been in 2022!

But wait, there is more!

There are also plenty of cheap Garmin watch deals on right now, including the Garmin Forerunner 245 (now only £139.99 (opens in new tab), 44% off), the Garmin Fenix 6 Pro (now sells for £339.99 (opens in new tab), 48% off) and the ever-so-popular Garmin Instinct Solar (sale price £149.99 (opens in new tab), less than half price). And yes, the HRM-Pro works with them all flawlessly.

The good people of the United States can acquire the Garmin Venu 2 for $130 less (was $399.99, now $269.99 (opens in new tab)) and the Garmin Forerunner 245 Music is also -15% off (was $349.99, now $298 (opens in new tab)). You can browse all Amazon US Garmin deals here (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Garmin HRM-Pro Heart-rate Monitor with Dual Transmission and Running Dynamics: was £119.99, now £89.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Garmin's top-tier heart rate monitor, the HRM-Pro, allows you to track runs, swims and more. It transmits real-time heart rate data over ANT+ connectivity to compatible devices, including vertical oscillation, ground contact time and stride length. The HRM-Pro uses standard CR2032 Li-ion cell batteries (included) and weighs only 59 grams.

Why should you buy the Garmin HRM-Pro this Amazon Prime Day?

The Garmin HRM-Pro gives you much more accurate heart rate data than wrist-based wearables, making it essential for serious athletes. It might also appeal to those athletes who can’t wear a watch during their sports, such as water sports, team sports and martial arts.

By storing your steps and calories burned, the HRM-Pro can also give you a seamless insight into your day, even if you leave your watch at home. For those in the Garmin ecosystem who are serious about their stats and improving technique, this heart rate tracker offers an alternative, cheaper option than visiting a sports science lab.

It’s probably unlikely that anyone will keep it on all day, although someone somewhere will find it that addictive! If you are a fan of the brand and already have a Garmin watch, the HRM-Pro will give you even more data than ever before. For those who don’t want to be tied to their watch, it quickly becomes addictive, and if you’re a multi-eventer, it’s worth getting.