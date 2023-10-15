Develop full-body strength in 30 minutes with one resistance band

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Here at T3 we love full-body workouts – they’re efficient, fast and can help you burn lots of calories, whilst building strength and muscle. But when they use a resistance band, like this workout, it's even better. Not only are they an affordable piece of home gym equipment, but they're a great option for beginners as there's less risk of injury. This workout only takes 30 minutes too, so ideal when you're pushed for time.

Research has also shown that using resistance bands can actually deliver similar results to using a pair of dumbbells. According to MiraFit : “Instead of simply lifting a weight, your muscles are under constant tension. This means the actual quality of each rep is significantly improved. And with your muscles working harder, you’ve got better contraction which is the key to getting stronger.” They’ll take you further than just your workout too, as they’re great for improving your mobility and using for aiding recovery.

For this workout you're going to do 50 seconds of work, with a 20 second rest (make sure you have an exercise mat beneath you as some are floor-based). Opt for a medium weight resistance band (the woman uses 25kg). If you only have a light one, just shorten the band by standing on it to increase its resistance. The video above also includes a warm up and warm down, so make sure you take a watch and do these too! Here's the workout:

Good mornings

Back squats

Single arm row (right arm)

Single arm row (left arm)

Upright rows

Front squats

Single arm tricep extensions (right arm)

Single arm tricep extensions (left arm)

Bent over rows

Backwards lunges (right arm)

Backwards lunges (left arm)

Deadlift

Bicep curls

Single leg RDL (right arm)

Single leg RDL (left arm)

Seated rows

Glute bridge

Push-ups

Chest press

Russian twists

Really focus on 'feeling' the movement when doing these exercises, rather than 'how many reps can I do'. This will help you engage your muscles more, as opposed to simply moving the band from A to B.

