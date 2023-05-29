Report: the iPhone 16 is getting bigger because it needs more room for cameras

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The iPhone 15 isn't even out yet – it's not due until the Autumn – but the Apple rumour factory is already moving on to the iPhone 16. We've had reports indicating that it's going to look much like the iPhone 14, but that it's going to be significantly bigger. And now a new rumour explains why. The larger size is at least partly due to the need for more camera kit.

This latest rumour comes from Chinese social media site Weibo via MacRumors. According to the poster, the larger dimensions of the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max/Ultra free up space for a new camera sensor that's 12% bigger, and the much-rumoured periscope telephoto lens.

How credible is the latest iPhone 16 rumour?

The rumour of larger displays for the iPhone 16 isn't a new one and we've heard it from multiple sources, most notably Bloomberg's impeccably connected Mark Gurman. Reporting on the display sizes, Gurman suggested that the reason was either camera hardware or larger batteries, although his source(s) didn't appear to have any further details. However, we have heard separate rumours about the periscope lens coming to the iPhone 16, so it's credible enough.

As for the larger sensor, there have been other rumours about that too – most recently from the leaker shrimpapplepro, who has a fairly good track record of Apple leaks. The sensor in the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max isn't expected to be made bigger for the 2023 iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, but a larger sensor in the iPhone 16 could deliver much better dynamic range and low light capability, further differentiating the most expensive iPhones from the rest of the iPhone 16 range.