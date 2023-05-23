iPhone 16 Pro Max could be the biggest iPhone ever

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is pretty big, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is reportedly going to be very slightly bigger. And now it seems that Apple plans to make its best iPhone for big spenders even larger. According to display analyst Ross Young, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are getting even bigger. And newly released CAD renders show just how big.

Young says that the iPhone 16 Pro is going to increase its display size from the current 6.12 inches to 6.3 inches, and the Pro Max will be bigger still: up from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches. That's very slightly bigger than the display in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is big. Really big

The renders, provided to 9to5Mac by Sonny Dickson, are based on multiple rumours and show what the phone will look like.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is believed to be adopting the same Ultra naming as the Apple Watch Ultra, a move that was previously predicted for the iPhone 15 Pro Max but apparently put back a bit by Apple. The screen size is getting bigger but the bezels are getting smaller, so the overall size of the phone should feel very similar to the current model. That's partly because most of the stretching here is vertical: the width of the phone will be much the same as it is now.

According to Young and to the other high profile Apple leaker Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 16 Pro is moving to a 6.3-inch display in a case that will make room for the long-rumoured iPhone periscope lens. That was a hoped-for iPhone 15 Pro upgrade, but as with the move to Ultra branding reports suggest that it too has been put back a year.

As ever, when you're dealing with rumours about products that won't be announced until late next year it's important to prefix all of this with "maybe", "could" and "might": Apple might change its plans completely, or rumours may be based on information that no longer applies. But if nothing else, it does seem that the folding iPhone is still very far in the future.