Reolink discounts brand new security camera by £60 in anniversary sale

The Argus 4 Pro is 10 days old

Reolink Argus 4 Pro
Just ten days ago, Reolink launched its brand new outdoor security camera, the Argus 4 Pro. It proved to be particularly impressive due to its 4K UHD 180° blindspot-free view and all-day colour vision, giving the brand a string position amongst some of the best security cameras on the market. 

Today, in a celebration sale to mark the brand's 15th anniversary, Reolink has discounted the same security camera by a huge £60. The sale is taking place between 17th and 22nd June, so you only have a few more days to secure the deal. 

We're not entirely sure why Reolink decided to add its latest product to its flash sale, and especially with such a huge discount. The brand must be in a particularly celebratory mood, and who would complain about that? 

The deal also includes the Reolink Solar Panel and a free 64GB microSD card. Take a look:

Reolink Argus 4 Pro + Solar Panel:&nbsp;was £219.99, now £163.99 at Reolink (save £56)

This is Reolink's most recent security camera, so it's great that it's already on sale. This bundle also comes with the Solar Panel, and includes a free 64GB microSD card.

View Deal

The Argus 4 Pro has a single wide panoramic view that users can access remotely at any time and any place. The camera is also IP66 weatherproof rated and battery-powered, meaning there's no need for external cables or professional installation. 

The Argus 4 Pro can also shoot full-colour images without the need for infrared lights or spotlights, delivering nighttime images bright and vivid as the daytime ones. It's also the first-ever battery-powered home security camera with a 4K streaming experience.

Check out the rest of Reolink's 15th anniversary sale

