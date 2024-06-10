Reolink releases world's first-ever day and night colour vision home security camera

QUICK SUMMARY Reolink has added to the Argus security camera family with the launch of the new Argus 4 Pro. The camera has a range of appealing features, including 4K UHD 180° blindspot-free view and all-day colour vision. The Argus 4 Pro is available on Amazon, but is currently discounted on Reolink's website, taking it down to £197.99.

In a bid to compete with some of the best security cameras on the market, Reolink has launched the innovative Argus 4 Pro. Engineered with cutting-edge technology and a range of appealing features, the Argus 4 Pro provides 4K UHD 180° blindspot-free view and all-day colour vision.

The Argus 4 Pro also gives users extra peace of mind with a single wide panoramic view that they can access remotely at any time and any place. The camera is also IP66 weatherproof rated and battery-powered, meaning there's no need for ethernet cables.

The new camera follows the launch of the Reolink Argus Track, an AI-powered security camera that has impressive lens and zoom features.

(Image credit: Reolink)

The Argus 4 Pro's dual 4mm lenses allow for an expansive 180° ultra-wide-angle view in 4K UHD resolution, ensuring the finest image clarity. The dual lenses not only deliver a blindspot-free view, but also provide enhanced detailed image capture with the camera's Dual-Image Stitching Technology.

Due to Reolink’s ColorX technology, the Argus 4 Pro can shoot full-colour images with no need for infrared lights or spotlights, delivering nighttime images bright and vivid as the daytime ones. It's also the first-ever battery-powered home security camera with a 4K streaming experience.

The Reolink Argus 4 Pro is now available for purchase on Amazon and Reolink's website. However, there's a special introductory offer on the website, taking £22 off the asking price. Take a look:

Reolink Argus 4 Pro: was £219.99, now £197.99 at Reolink (save £22)

The Reolink Argus 4 Pro is the latest addition to the Argus family, and is the brand's first-ever day and night colour vision home security camera. Grab a bargain with this special introductory offer, but be quick, it's only live for another 12 hours.

Check out the 5 smart security camera mistakes everyone makes next.