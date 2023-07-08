Quick! These three movies with 85% plus on Rotten Tomatoes are leaving Netflix

I, Tonya
By Andy Sansom
published

July is of course a great time to have a BBQ, or go to a music festival but make sure you still save some time for Netflix as these three great movies with over 85% on Rotten Tomatoes are leaving one of the best streaming services on the 1st of August.

Netflix is of course adding to its library too, with more The Witcher and original movies like They Cloned Tyrone and Birdbox Barcelona coming in July too. To be honest, you might have to just watch them all.

1. Glory

Glory

With a 95% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, Glory is considered up there with the best films ever made. This 1989 American Civil War drama follows real-life Union General Robert Shaw (Matthew Broderick) as he leads one of the first African-American regiments in history. 

Joining Broderick in the 54th Regiment are a couple of very recognisable names. Denzel Washington (who won an Oscar for his role) Cary Elwes and Morgan Freeman lend their talents to a story that went down in history.  This isn't your typical war movie. 

2. I, Tonya

I, Tonya

Before she was Barbie (hard to imagine I know), Margot Robbie was the star of I, Tonya. This real life story of Ice skater Tonya Harding even bagged the Aussie actress an Oscar nomination and co-star Alison Janney an Oscar win for Best Supporting Actress, and it's easy to see why. With 90% on Rotten Tomatoes this film is a miracle on ice.

With a unique mockumentary style presentation and some pitch black humour, this is the ice skating movie that you never knew you needed. If you know anything about the real life scandal this is essential viewing, and if you've never heard of Tonya Harding, even better. Go in blind and hold on for the ride.  

3. Gosford Park

Gosford Park

Written by Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes, it's easy to see Gosford Park's DNA in that famous old series. 

A classic whodunnit mixed with an almost Wodehouse-ian farce, Gosford Park also features a true ensemble cast and is a veritable who's who of British acting royalty. Maggie Smith, Charles Dance, Michael Gambon, Clive Owen, Helen Mirren and countless other legends make up a stellar set of performers as 1930s gentry on a hunting weekend. 

Expect drama, romance and sordid secrets to pop up non-stop in this Robert Altman directed masterpiece with 89% on Rotten Tomatoes. 

