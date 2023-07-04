How to create your own Barbie Dreamhouse using smart lighting

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There is now less than three weeks until the new Barbie film is released, and we are getting more and more excited by the day. Whilst it won’t be available to stream at home right away, hosting a Barbiecore themed party before heading to the cinema is the perfect way to get your pink on!

We’ve spoken with lighting experts at Signify who have exclusively shared with us how you can use smart lighting to add a splash of pink to your everyday décor, including the best products to use from WiZ and Hue . It’s the best way to turn your home into your own Barbie Dreamhouse without redecorating! Don’t worry, you can thank us later.

Here’s what they would recommend for each area of your house:

Kitchen

With gradient technology and flexible design, the Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrip offers a powerful blend of colourful light for any room in your home. Cast a gradient of pink across your counter tops to illuminate the kitchen surfaces and give them a true Barbie feel.

It doesn’t stop there! WiZ is another company with brilliant smart lighting (their new range came out recently) and the WiZ Mobile Portable Light is no exception. You can pop it down anywhere, making your home wonderfully inviting. It also has a dual-zone design that creates a beautiful gradient ombré colour effect with Dynamic Light Modes, allowing users to choose between two different light colours and creating an atmospheric ambience. This lamp features a touch panel for turning it on/off, and changing your favourite, pre-set light modes. A simple swipe will dim the light, casting Barbie vibes anywhere!

Living room

If you’re planning on hosting a streaming party once Barbie hits television screens, Philips Hue’s entertainment system can sync your surrounding Hue lights to what is being displayed on your TV screen. With the surrounding lighting experience that make your lights flash, dance, brighten, dim, and change colour right along with the motion on the screen, making you feel like you are right there with Barbie!

Garden

The Hue Lily spotlight lets you highlight your favourite outdoor features, creating interesting shadows and more. Simply connect the smart outdoor spotlights into any standard wall socket using the included low-voltage power supply to get all shades of pink in your garden. Have a look at our comparison between the Hue Lily spotlight and Hue Appear for more information!

A strip light is an easy, subtle way to add light to the focal points of your garden. The Philips Hue Outdoor lightstrip is ideal for direct and indirect lighting – it is easy to install and allows you to create a unique outdoor space. Place one along the edge of your patio to create a fun burst of pink (or 16 million other colour options to be exact!) and help your space feel bigger. You can bend it, curve it and light up pathways, making your outdoors personalised to you. It’s also compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit, but you will need a Hue bridge for set up.

With the power of smart lighting from Hue and WiZ, you can make turn your home into Barbie’s Dreamhouse for an unforgettable, immersive experience – controlled all through your phone! Enjoy!