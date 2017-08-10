Quick Hit: SNEAK around the streets in this WTAPS x Herschel Supply collab

Canadian backpack maker Herschel Supply Co. has teamed up with Japanese house WTAPS for a military-inspired capsule collection.
Titled SNEAK, the collection features five different styles of bag, all constructed from high-density nylon.
These styles include the RP (backpack), SMUG (shoulder bag), WEB (pouch), MESS (toiletry bag), and PENNY (coin case).
You can see the designs below:
Each style will be available in earthy tones (black, brown, and olive) as well as a more limited digital camo edition.
The 'SNEAK' digital camo will only be available at GIP-STORE and Union Los Angeles on August 11, while the other colourways will be more widely available from select global stockists.
Prices range between $19.99 (around £16) to $149.99 (around £115)
