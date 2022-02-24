PS5 restock: BT stock live now, here's how to get a console

BT has put live its latest supply of PlayStation 5 stock. Any BT customers looking for a PS5 console should head to the BT Shop website to get one now. The good news is that there seems to be a decent allotment.

Check PS5 stock at BT Shop now

This is only the second restock from BT this year, following its first on January 10th. Standalone PS5 disc consoles are up for sale, alongside various bundles. One arrives with 12 months of PS Plus, another with an extra DualSense controller, another with Horizon Forbidden West and another that combines the latter two products. It's noted that delivery can take up to 14 days.

BT runs a system where anyone that has an account with the company can claim a unique customer code. This can then be used to purchase a PS5 through the BT Shop. To do this, first head to the BT website and log in with your details. Under the Offer section of MyBT you should find a PlayStation 5 image and the option to redeem a code. Following this, you will be taken to the BT Shop where you can purchase a PS5.

We have a full guide on how to get a PS5 through the BT Shop available for more information.



Anyone that picks up a PlayStation 5 today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection and Gran Turismo 7, which is set to launch on March 4th, 2022.

Wait times in the past have been anywhere up to 30 minutes, so patience and persistence are the keys to success. That said, it looks pretty great and we made it through to the purchase screen in under 10, so we'd recommend taking advantage of this opportunity. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

Struggling to decide what to play first? Well, our handy guide to the best PS5 games for 2022 will help sort that. You can also now read T3's Horizon Forbidden West review as well as T3's Elden Ring review to find out whether the latest blockbusters are worth picking up.