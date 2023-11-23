PS5 Slim is available to pre-order in the UK at last!

The PS5 is now three years old (where has the time gone) which means we're well overdue for a mid-generation refresh of the console and it's incoming.

We now know that the PS5 Slim will launch on the 29th of November (this month) and you can in fact pre-order it right now. Retailers such as Currys are now accepting pre-orders.

Those lucky folks in the US have had access to the console for a couple of weeks now, but it's good to see some light at the end of the tunnel for UK fans. Admittedly if you have a PS5 already, it's probably not worth the upgrade but those looking to get hands-on with the console for the first time should consider it the essential PS5.

The skinny PS5 comes with increased SSD storage, up from around 800GB to 1TB. It is nice to install more games but not exactly essential. Otherwise, there's very little difference between the consoles save for the size. This reduction is accentuated by the new removable disk drive.

(Image credit: Currys)

If you buy the more expensive physical version of the console it will come with this disc drive but if you snag a great deal on the digital-only iteration of the console, don't worry as the disc drive is sold separately and can be added or detached at a later date.

As of now it does admittedly look cheaper to grab a deal on the original PS5 rather than go for the new one. Currently on Currys the disc drive version of the new machine costs £479 while its older cousin is just £389. The digital edition is in fairness the same price as the older digital console at £389 as well so if discs aren't your thing, the decision is elementary.

Of course, it's more than just PS5 consoles that are on sale right now, check out our guide to the best PS5 deals for bargains on consoles, games and accessories.