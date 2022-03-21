PS5 restock: where to get a PlayStation 5 this week

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

PlayStation 5 stock is still in short supply but thankfully lots of retailers have been receiving more regular shipments of stock as of late – and already, this week looks set to be one of the best of 2022 with a confirmed stock drop taking place today.

Check PS5 stock at BT Shop now

March has been very up and down for stock drops, however, last week both GAME and Currys went live with their latest batch of consoles, giving consumers a great chance to walk away with one in time for the upcoming PS5 exclusive, Ghostwire: Tokyo. We saw great success, even if each retailer sold out in less than half an hour.

We're hoping to see a bigger allotment this week with BT now set to put PS5 stock up for sale later today (via PS5 Stock UK ). Expected to be made up of PlayStation 5 standalone consoles as well as various bundles, anyone looking to secure one should head to BT Shop between 09:00AM to 11:00AM GMT in preparation.

The last drop took place on February 24th. You must be a BT Broadband customer to secure a console via the company and must retrieve a unique code through their website to make the purchase.

Next to this, we're expecting big things from Amazon. As one of the biggest retailers on the planet, Amazon's PS5 supply is normally pretty good, yet equally sells out just as quickly. It last put up standalone PlayStation 5 disc consoles for sale on February 23rd at 09:25AM GMT. We're expecting the retailer to do the same on March 23rd this week.

Check PS5 stock at Amazon now

Why March 23rd, you say? Well, Amazon has historically put PS5 stock live on a Wednesday with six of its previous eight stock drops (since September 2020) taking place on that particular day of the week. To get a console via Amazon, you need an Amazon Prime account. You can always opt for a free trial , if not.

The final place to keep an eye on would be Sony itself. After a slow start to the year, Sony has returned with more frequent restocks via its own PlayStation Direct store with the latest drop happening on March 8th. Typically, it goes live with a new batch every two to three weeks. We have a handy guide for those unfamiliar with how to get a console via PlayStation Direct.

Check PS5 stock at PlayStation Direct now

As always, patience and persistence are the keys to success. Standalone stock always sells out the fastest so if you can, go for a bundle. With lots of fantastic games out there, such as Horizon Forbidden West and Elden Ring , it could save you some money in the long run.