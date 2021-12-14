PS5 restock: today is your best chance before Christmas to get a PlayStation 5

The big restock date from GAME we've all been waiting for is here! Today is undoubtedly the best chance to pre-order a PlayStation 5 console and make sure you have one in time for Christmas, so here's everything you need to know going into GAME's imminent drop.

This will be the first restock from GAME in December, after previously putting stock up for sale last on November 30th. It also went live on November 17th and November 4th, following five consistent weeks of restocks from mid-October to early November. Each one has been known for featuring large supplies of disc, digital and more bundles than the eye can see.

After we previously reported that GAME was building towards another massive restock, it has now been confirmed that all PS5 consoles will go live today (December 14th) between 9AM to 11:30 UK time. This was re-confirmed by the always reliable PS5 Stock UK Twitter account, which now boasts over 200,000 followers.

📰 PlayStation 5 Restock Confirmed For GAME🛍️ GAME🗓️ 14th December⏰ 9-11:30am GMT🚚 Priority orders by 16/12🚚 Standard orders by 20/12🔗 PS5: https://t.co/SCiX2RCpD3🔗 PS5 Digital: https://t.co/VyICkZ3N1x🔗 PS5 Bundles: https://t.co/5prOOlwRzZ#PS5 #ad pic.twitter.com/B2p7kg0An8December 13, 2021 See more

It's an outstanding opportunity to start playing the latest next-gen games over the holidays. I'm finally going to jump into PS5 exclusive Deathloop, after finishing off Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy – which I highly recommend playing. There's also the likes Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Demon's Souls, and many more wonderful experiences to be found.

Anyone that pre-orders a PS5 via GAME will receive the console by December 20th at the latest. If you opt for priority delivery, you can start playing even earlier on December 16th. Make sure to read our handy tips guide ahead of time and please for the love of Shuhei: go for bundles. Standalone disc consoles sell incredibly fast (30 minutes max), whereas bundles are available for a good while longer (usually a couple of hours).