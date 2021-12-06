PS5 restock: Sony is giving Christmas shoppers another chance to buy a PlayStation 5 today

Sony is set to go live with another PlayStation 5 restock later today, giving hope to anyone that is trying to grab its next-gen games machine in time for the Christmas holidays. Let's hope it goes better than the last drop.

It's been a torrid time these last couple of weeks for consumers in the UK, with both Black Friday and Cyber Monday providing little to no opportunities to walk away with a console. Sony itself also suffered technical issues on Thursday, meaning the majority of people failed to pick up a PS5.

So while disappointing, Sony has at least put stock up for grabs seven times over the last four weeks – undoubtedly, making it the most consistent for stock drops. The next one is now scheduled to take place today (check those emails!), with those exclusively invited able to make buy a PS5 from 8AM GMT onwards. The queue will then open up to the public from 10AM GMT, giving anyone else a chance at securing one.

News of the upcoming drop was also confirmed via the hugely reliable PS5 Stock UK Twitter account.

📰 PlayStation 5 (PlayStation Direct) NewsA new batch of exclusive emails has been sent to PSN Members to privately purchase a PS5 console this Monday. The drop should be open to the public after 10am if there are any PS5's remaining. #PS5 Our Discordhttps://t.co/lW1blbCPj6 pic.twitter.com/b9TOB6PrrcDecember 4, 2021

As mentioned, Sony last went live on December 2nd, though technical issues plagued the occasion. The apology email sent to those consumers read as such: "Unfortunately, we have had to cancel today's event due to technical issues. You are a valued customer and will be invited to another exclusive event to give you an opportunity to purchase a PlayStation 5 console once the technical issues are resolved. Please keep an eye on your inbox."

Fingers crossed these problems will all be eradicated for today's event, after previously hosting successful sales all throughout November. These drops are always disc and digital consoles only, so no bundles. The queuing system also places you at a random spot, instead of opting for a first-come, first-served basis. As a result, our only advice is to be online well ahead of time and may the odds be in your favour.