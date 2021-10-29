PS5 restock: Smyths Toys has stock but there's a catch

Smyths Toys has gone live with PS5 stock. The difference with this restock, however, is that it's an in-store pre-order only. Head on over to Smyth's website to check whether your local retailer has stock, or better yet – give them a call.

Pre-orders will begin whenever your local store opens and will be worth checking in throughout the day. A £20 deposit is required to make an order but that money will then be deducted when you make the full payment. Delivery is expected between November 15th to November 20th.

Both disc and digital consoles are available, and while we always recommend going for bundles to be in with the best chance of securing one, this time you should be fine to go for whatever is available... considering it's in person.

This drop information comes courtesy of the PS5 Stock UK twitter account:

📰 PlayStation 5 (Smyths Toys) Exclusive NewsSmyths Toys will be going live with PlayStation 5 Disc & Digital Edition pre-orders tomorrow morning in-store. The drop will begin depending on the opening time of your local store.#PS5 #PS5UK #PS5Stock #PS5Restock pic.twitter.com/kAvqZ70eHbOctober 28, 2021 See more

Anyone that picks up a PS5 console today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Not to mention the likes of Horizon Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok, which are now in development for the platform.

Smyths has been great in the past for console stock and this method stops any scalpers from buying up the lot. I've personally bought my consoles from Smyths in the past (Nintendo Switch), and always found it a quick and easy experience. You never know, you might get lucky on your lunch break or walk home from work so definitely recommend checking in.

