PS5 restock: PlayStation 5 surpasses 17 million sales – here's where to get one next

Sony has revealed that PlayStation 5 sales have now reached 17.3 million units since launching in November 2020. It's a huge number, as the console now closes in on the Nintendo GameCube's total lifetime figure of 21.74 million.

It's going to be a tough ask, however, as during Sony's Q3 financial earnings, the platform holder confirmed that sales are expected to be less due to ongoing chip shortages. As a result, the company has reduced its PS5 sales forecast for the next three months. 3.9 million consoles were sold in the last quarter but demand has clearly been much higher with empty store shelves and online stock selling out in minutes.

"Sales are expected to be lower than the October forecast due to an expected decrease in PlayStation 5 hardware unit sales, primarily due to shortages in the supply of components, especially semiconductors," Sony said (via its earnings report ).

Thankfully, there are still a few worthwhile opportunities set to materialise throughout February for anyone still looking for a PS5. The biggest of which could take place in the next week or so, as GAME prepares for what is likely to be another decent-sized restock. The retailer is known for its big bundles alongside a more limited supply of standalone disc and digital consoles. Arguably, the best chance this month to get one.

Check PS5 stock at GAME now

Apart from this, rumours are once again circulating around Amazon's next restock. The retailer last went live with stock on January 19th, lasting barely 30 minutes with both disc and digital stock available. What's spurred on talk of a restock is that the PS5 console item description has changed on the site to remove priority information (as spotted by Gaming Intel ). This historically could hint at more consoles on the way. Since September 2021 though, Amazon stock has never gone live earlier than the 15th of the month, so that's the earliest possible date we can see.

Check PS5 stock at Amazon now

Another good one might be straight from the source itself with PlayStation Direct going live with its first restock of 2022 on January 17th. From November to December 2021, Sony dropped 10 restocks via its own store, so we expect this to ramp up once again. To keep up with all of the latest information, head on over to the official T3 PS5 restock tracker .

The platformer holder is scheduled to hold a 30-minute State of Play event later today, with Gran Turismo 7 set to take centre stage. We're hoping for some big surprises too.

Most recently, Sony launched Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5, bringing back the blockbuster adventures of Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer – make sure to check out T3's review to see if it's worth picking up.