PS5 restock: GAME stock live now – get a console in time for Christmas

GAME PS5 stock has finally gone live. Anyone looking for a console should head to GAME's website right this second to grab one. This is likely to be the best opportunity before Christmas to secure one, so don't miss out!

Check PS5 stock at GAME now

This is the third drop from GAME in November, however, the retailer avoided both Black Friday and Cyber Monday altogether. The retailer operates a one console per customer rule, so any multiple orders will be cancelled. All deliveries will be made by December 9th, with those opting for priority receiving the device by December 3rd – just in time for the weekend.

This particular restock has both disc and digital consoles, among various disc-only bundles. With that, we recommend going for bundles over standalone consoles, as they are always the first to go. Try and pick something that potentially the masses won't go for, such as a bundle featuring Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart by itself. Anything Spider-Man is likely to sell out fast too.

This morning GAME confirmed (via Facebook) that it would go live with PS5 stock:

T3 made it through to the purchase page after around 50 minutes of waiting:

(Image credit: GAME)

Anyone that picks up a PS5 console today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Not to mention the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and God of War: Ragnarok, which are now all in development for the platform.

Wait times are up to 44 minutes from what we're seeing, so patience and persistence are key. There's plenty of options, so if one does sell out just quickly switch to another. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

You can always keep tabs on upcoming PS5 stock drops using our PS5 stock tracker, but if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always check out our Nintendo Switch OLED tracker if you fancy a change.