PS5 restock: EE stock live now, here's how to get a console in time for Christmas

EE has gone live with PS5 stock this morning. Anyone that holds an EE account should make their way over to EE's website to take advantage of this offer right away.

Check PS5 stock at EE now

EE has yet to have a drop in December, with the last taking place on November 23rd. This drop is made up of disc bundles with either an additional DualSense controller, a 12-month PS Plus subscription, or a Sony HD camera

To gain access to the purchase page, you must be an EE customer on a pay-as-you-go monthly handset plan, be within the first 17 months of your contract and be able to pass credit checks. The biggest difference with EE is that you cannot outright buy the console. Instead, it must be added to your payment plan. This is an interest-free plan that can be paid across your contract over the span of an 11-month period. There's also a limit of three items per plan.

Anyone that picks up a PS5 console today can experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. Not to mention the likes of Horizon Forbidden West, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and God of War: Ragnarok, which are now all in the works.

Wait times are non-existent at the minute, likely due to the requirement of having to hold an EE account. With limited opportunities to purchase a console before the end of the year, it's well worth considering – especially if you are an EE customer already.

You can always keep tabs on upcoming PS5 stock drops using our PS5 stock tracker, but if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always check out our Nintendo Switch OLED tracker if you fancy a change.