PS5 restock: EE has lots of console bundles up for grabs right now

EE has gone live with PlayStation 5 stock. Any EE customers should make their way over to the EE website to claim a console now. These tend to last quite a while, giving anyone a great opportunity to secure one.

Check PS5 stock at EE now

You have to be an EE account holder on a pay-as-you-go monthly handset plan to buy a console from the company. You also must be within the first 17 months of your contract, as well as be able to pass credit checks. This is an interest-free plan that can be paid across your contract over the span of an 11-month period, allowing up to a limit of three items per plan.

Two bundles are available to purchase either the first one with a PS5 disc console and additional DualSense controller, or the second with a PS5 disc console, additional DualSense controller and HD camera.

If you do purchase a PlayStation 5 today, you can get ready to experience the latest exclusive games from Sony, including Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop, Returnal, Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. I've recently just finished Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy and can't recommend that highly enough.

It's worth being aware that anyone that makes an order from EE likely won't receive the console until after the holidays. Dispatch is expected within 14 days so there's a chance it will arrive before Christmas but not guaranteed.

You can always keep tabs on upcoming PS5 stock drops using our PS5 stock tracker, but if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always check out our Nintendo Switch OLED tracker if you fancy a change.