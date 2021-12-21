PS5 restock: Currys offers amazing bundle with Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank

Currys has put live an amazing PlayStation 5 bundle today, featuring two of the best games for the system: Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Head to the Currys website now to grab this great deal before they all sell out.

Check PS5 stock at Currys now

Currys has been sporadically restocking with random bundles over the month of December but this is the best one we've seen so far. Alongside the incredible two titles from Insomniac Games, it also arrives with an extra DualSense controller and headset – everything you need to kick off this generation right.

Delivery is free with collection unavailable but there looks to be a good chance of getting it in time for the holidays. We cannot recommend this bundle enough! It's also worth being aware that stock drops are currently ongoing for both Argos and Amazon, so check them out too.

Taking up this offer lets you experience the latest games for the PS5 platform, including Deathloop, Resident Evil: Village, Call of Duty: Vanguard Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Returnal, Battlefield 2042. Demon's Souls, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, and more. You can always check out T3's Game of the Year 2021 for inspiration.

Wait times look pretty great at the minute but can rise to anywhere up to 40 minutes, so patience and persistence are key. Don't refresh the screen either, just try to relax and before you know it you'll have that sweet, sweet confirmation message.

You can always keep tabs on upcoming PS5 stock drops using our PS5 stock tracker to find out the latest information. However, if the wait for Sony's console is taking its toll, you can always check out our Xbox Series X restock tracker or our Nintendo Switch OLED tracker, if you fancy a change.