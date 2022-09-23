PS5 and PS4 Fall sale has some unbelievable deals – save up to 60%

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sony is hosting a massive PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 sale with numerous blockbusters across its catalogue being reduced heavily in price.

Available through the official PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab) store, the sale offers discounts of up to 60% for those in the US. The biggest saving can be found on the Horizon Forbidden West Collector's Edition, which has been reduced by a whopping $100. Additionally, the brilliant Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart has been knocked down to $39.99 as well as the PS5 remake of Demon Soul's, for anyone looking to scratch that challenge itch following Elden Ring .

Alongside this, sci-fi roguelite Returnal, samurai action-adventure Ghost of Tsushima and the web-swinging spectacle that is the Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition, can all be purchased for $49.99. The latter of which comes with the full 2018 Marvel's Spider-Man game remastered for PS5.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure, a delightful platformer that was recently spotted to be coming to PC, is available for less than $30 too. Some top games for some top prices all in all. The Collector's Edition of Horizon is especially low.

Those on PS4 don't miss out on the action, either. There are great savings on The Last of Us Part II , Death Stranding and Days Gone. Best of all, plenty of deals on PlayStation VR , including Blood & Truth, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Everybody's Golf VR and Until Dawn: Rush of Blood. All of which are less than $10. These will be backwards compatible with PSVR 2 , so well worth considering if picking up the new hardware.

The PlayStation Fall sale (opens in new tab) is now live and set to run until October 10th, 2022, according to the site. T3 has reached out to Sony for clarification about whether the fall sale will come to further regions.

Trying to get a next-gen console before the price rise hits? Head to T3's PS5 restock tracker to find out where to get one today.