PS5 pre-orders: NOW is your FINAL chance to buy a PlayStation 5 before launch!

The PS5 has already launched in the US and a handful of other regions, and this week, it's making its debut in the rest of the world, including the UK and Europe.

With PS5 pre-orders over and done with, your best chance to grab one is going to be online on launch day, but if you're fast enough, there's a chance to bag one today, just days before the console has its official release.

GameByte will be dropping limited stock of the PlayStation 5 today, and while an exact time hasn't been shared, you can expect to see the inventory this afternoon. If you want to get the heads up as soon as the hardware becomes available, you can sign up to the GameByte newsletter to be amongst the chosen ones who'll be notified first.

You can also throw your hat into the ring to win a PS5 Digital Edition as well as £100 credit to spend in the shop, whether that's on PS5 accessories or any number of amazing PS5 games – although bearing in mind that the console doesn't have a disc drive, you might want to splurge on the peripherals instead.

If you miss out on this afternoon's drop, PS5 launch day is the next chance you'll get to order the console. Sony boss Jim Ryan has assured fans that there'll be more opportunities to pick up a PS5 both before and after Christmas, but things are looking a bit more dire if you're an Xbox Series X fan.

Xbox's Phil Spencer has warned of months of shortages, so you might not be as lucky with Microsoft's console, as it sounds like stock replenishment is going to be a bit more hit and miss than Sony's.

If it's any consolation, getting a console at launch hasn't all been fun and games,, with reports of Xbox Series X consoles breaking down, and the PS5 having its own share of problems. Hopefully we'll see some fixes roll out for both pieces of hardware sooner rather than later!