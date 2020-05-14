PS5 news: This is when you can lock in your PlayStation 5 pre-order

One week ago a leaker on Twitter purportedly revealed exactly when the Sony PlayStation 5 is going to be officially unveiled. The PS5 console, according to the leaker, is to be shown off for the first time on June 2, 2020.

Well now that exact same leaker has also revealed exactly when pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 will open, and exactly how much gamers will have to put down to secure their PS5.

£50 deposit in store at GAME. No deposit required online if you pay with a Debit or Credit card. Payment will only be taken up to seven days before the November 20, 2020 release date. Preorders begin in the first week of June. GAME will not tell you this until Sony announces it pic.twitter.com/DAkblpLeSvMay 7, 2020

Speaking on Twitter, the reported leaker @IronManPS5 confirmed that PS5 pre-orders "begin in the first week of June", and that the retailer GAME would secure a system in store for a customer with a £50 deposit. In addition, the leaker notes that any pre-orders that were placed online would not require a deposit and would be charged in full "up to seven days before the November 20, 2020 release date".

Now, as we have noted before, this leaker hasn't got any past form when it comes round to accurately predicting future hardware releases, with the account only starting to tweet about PS5 back in late 2019 and no other proven evidence to call on. As such, this information as with the last info drop, should be taken with a healthy pinch of salt.

However, once more the detail of this leak, with specific retailers, dates, and figures listed, at least on face value adds some weight to it. The timings work with the leaker's other proclamations, too, and sync up with what we are hearing about the PlayStation 5 through industry whispers.

Excitingly, if this leak is true, that means that we are now only two weeks out before the PS5 will not only be revealed, but when gamers can lodge their pre-order for it also. And it looks like the next-gen console will be available for very little to nothing up-front, meaning gamers can lock in their pre-order with ease.

Here at T3 we're desperate to see the PS5, ring up our pre-order, and then come November 2020 get our hands on the system. That jaw-dropping PS5 demo we saw the other day was a true future-of-games moment and the sooner we can make that a reality with a PlayStation 5 tucked securely under our TV the better.

