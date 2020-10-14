Prime Day wine deals: Save on McGuigan wines, Prosecco, Sauvignon Blanc and more

The best Amazon Prime Day deals have thrown up an enormous amount of stellar bargains over the last few days, including stonking deals on spirits like whisky and gin.

But as Prime Day begins to draw to a close, don't miss out on the incredible wine deals on offer this Amazon Prime Day. You can save up to 30% on cases of incredible wines from top brands like McGuigan and the Wine Merchant. Check out the cream of the crop below:

Steep Street, Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand, 75cl (Case of 6) | was £61.99 | now £43.39 on Amazon

Save 30% on a case of six Steep Street Sauvignon Blancs from New Zealand, a Marlborough wine bursting with citrus flavours. Great with seafood and spicy dishes, it's a classic New World white.View Deal

Gran Pico Reserva, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chile, 75cl (Case of 6) | was £58.17 | now £40.91 on Amazon

Described as the "perfect" Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon, this wine is packing flavours of juicy red fruit and black pepper, perfect with red meat and cheeses. From the foothills of the Andes, the Gran Pico Reserva is a very popular buy, and is almost gone: get 'em while they're hot!View Deal

Masottina Prosecco Le Rive di Ogliano Extra Dry 2019, 75 cl | was £20.00 | now £14.99 on Amazon

There's no better way to celebrate! This Prosecco, from the Veneto region in north-eastern Italy, is said to carry just enough acid on the palate to set off the bubbly's natural sweetness. The 2019 vintage, the Masottina is a great choice for your intimate Christmas get-togethers. View Deal

This is just a small selection of the tons of wine deals on offer, from cases to individual bottles of red, white and rose. One of our picks of the deals not featured here is this amazing deal on Miraval rosé, which you absolutely can't miss.

You should also check out the best Prime Day whisky deals, including savings on Jack Daniel's and Johnnie Walker, as well as our Best Gin round-ups. We'll drink to that!

Alternative Prime Day deals in the UK: