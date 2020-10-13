Best Amazon Prime Day wine deals: Miraval rosé

Summer may be over but that doesn't mean you can't get some great rosé wine deals this Amazon Prime Day.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's rosé wine, Miraval, is worth stocking up on with these discounted prices.

Made in Provence in the south of France, it has the trademark pale pink colour and red fruit flavours.

Historic winemaking family the Perrins are also involved in the project, helping produce such a highly acclaimed rosé.

And if you've got a celebration coming up, why not treat yourself to a magnum of Miraval rosé - currently at its lowest price for just £28.

The best Amazon Prime Day rosé wine deals

Miraval Rosé 2019 Magnum, 150 cl| £28 | Was £38| Save £10

Nothing says celebration like a magnum of wine, and this is a price that really can't be beaten, with 26% off. Flavours of strawberries, cherries and floral notes, be sure to serve it perfectly chilled.



Miraval Rosé 2019 75cl | £13.50 | Was £18.95 | Save 29%

A classic Provence rosé, pale pink in colour with flavours of strawberries, cherries and floral notes and great paired with food. You won't find it cheaper than this Amazon Prime Day price. View Deal

