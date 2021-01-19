Prices leak for Sony's 2021 OLED TVs, and they could be worse

Sony hasn't officially revealed the prices for its new A90J/AJ90 OLED TV, which we officially declared as the TV we're looking forward to most in our CES 2021 Awards, but prices have leaked for several of the models. As expected, this flagship TV is going to cost flagship money, but in the case of the 83-inch model in particular, the hit isn't as bad as we expected… though it is still, admittedly, very expensive. Prices for the TVs popped up on the B&H Photo Video store in the US, and though there were taken down rapidly, the keen eyes of HDTV Test's Vincent Teoh spotted them first. As you can see in the video below, the A90J 55-inch will be available for $2,999, the 65-inch model will be $3,999, and the 83-inch version will be $7,999.

While that's enough to make us wince and our banks scream at us to close the tab, $7,999 for Sony's newest flagship 83-inch OLED isn't nearly as expensive as we would have guessed for what will likely be one of the best TVs of the year. As has previously been revealed, LG Display – the manufacturer responsible for the 83-inch panel – has opened up new production facilities that mean larger panels no longer come with the same astronomical price tag. Larger screens are now easier to produce and this saving is passed on to us, the size-hungry consumer – 80+ inch TVs are the fastest growing segment of the market.

Possible Sony A90J pre-order dates were also revealed by the same listing. The 55-inch and 65-inch models will be apparently be available to pre-order from February 15 but those looking for the 83-inch model will have to wait another three months until May 17. While the 83-inch display is clearly in production, it looks like it'll take longer to get to shelves than the 55-inch and 65-inch models.

One of the major draws of the Sony A90J is the increased peak brightness of the display. Brightness has always been the only downside to OLED displays in comparisons with LCD. Only the Panasonic HZ2000's premium OLED display has been able to compete, but it's not available worldwide, sadly. Now though, upgraded tech and a panel of aluminium for improved temperature distribution mean that Sony is reportedly able to push the A90J up to 1,000 nits… and this will be available worldwide.

Then there's also the A90J's gaming chops. Two HDMI 2.1 ports mean that Sony's OLEDs are now in line with the competition when it comes to catering for new generation consoles. Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X are compatible with Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and 4K gaming at 120fps, all of which come with HDMI 2.1. While the PS5 is actually waiting on an update for the first two to be enabled, the A90J will at least be ready for smooth, lag-free gaming out of the box. This could definitely be a contender as our new best gaming TV.

And there's a better processor in there too. Sony's 'Cognitive Intelligence' processor that's coming to all of its Bravia XR range is apparently constantly juggling focal points in order to deliver what our brain actually needs while watching TV. All in all it's an exciting package, albeit an expensive one. Even if not as expensive as we might first have assumed.

