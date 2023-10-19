Price of GoPro Hero 10 Black plunges to lowest ever ahead of Black Friday

We thought we would have to wait until Black Friday in late November to see some truly spectacular cheap GoPro deals surface. Yet here we are, looking at this dirt-cheap GoPro Hero 10 Black offer in disbelief! Both in the UK and the US, one of the best action cameras is now cheaper than ever, making it an excellent gift idea this Christmas... for yourself.

As noted in our 5-star GoPro Hero 10 Black review, it offers everything the GoPro Hero 9 Black did but with a slew of extras, some merely nice to have, others more fundamental. "Faster, more powerful, lighter and with a vastly better hydrophobic lens, the GoPro Hero 10 Black might be iterative, but it is best," we concluded.

GoPro Hero 10 Black: was £349.99, now £249 at Amazon UK
The Hero 10 Black uses the powerful GP2 that adds speed and slickness to the already extremely capable action camera. This compact device also features an improved hydrophobic lens, as well as upgraded horizon levelling, which helps keep footage stable, no matter what. Now cheapest ever – don't miss out!

GoPro Hero 10 Black: was $449.99, now $249 at Amazon US
Same as above, but in the US! Cheapest ever at Amazon.

While it's nice to have a bump in image quality, it’s the inclusion of the GP2 chip is what makes this camera so exciting. It's the first new GoPro chipset since 2017 and helps the camera flash through all the tasks with ease. Plus, the Hero 10 Black has received plenty of updates since its launch in 2021, offering you more features and smoother operation now than before. To find out more about this superb action camera, check out our review linked above, or see how it compares to other GoPros using our best GoPro guide. 

