Polaris introduces the world's first automatic robot cleaner for spas and hot tubs

Now we're over the brunt of the cold weather, spring is on its way. Whether you've started your spring cleaning or you're just sprucing up your garden in time for the sun, you may be on the lookout for some new products to help you along the way.

Well, if you're lucky enough to own one of the best hot tubs, you're in luck. Polaris, well-known for its swimming pool cleaners, has introduced the world to a first-of-its-kind cleaner for spas and hot tubs. The brand invented the pressure-side pool cleaner over 50 years ago and is known for continually innovating the newest technologies in pool cleaning.

The Polaris Spabot is completely cordless and powered by a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. It's able to clean the entire tub in just 60 minutes, and is specially designed to navigate the small confines and curvature of all spas and hot tubs.

(Image credit: Polaris)

Polaris has developed SpaNav Technology, a unique guidance system that enables Spabot to maneuver out of tight spaces by floating up and diving back down to resume cleaning. As Spabot dips, dives, crawls and climbs, it moves with ease over floors, walls, benches and concave seating to keep those warm water sanctuaries clean. It's easy to operate and can be turned on with the slide of a button.

Most cordless robotic pool cleaners settle at the bottom awaiting retrieval after the cleaning cycle is complete. However, Spabot is engineered with Float Finish Retrieval, an innovative end-of-cycle buoyancy that allows users to grab it at water level.

The Polaris SpaBot is available for $499.99 and can be purchased at Amazon and Leslie's.