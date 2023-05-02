5 ways to get your garden ready for spring

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Now that the weather is finally getting warmer, it’ll soon be time to get out in the garden for al fresco dining, basking in the sun and fun outdoor activities. But if you’ve neglected your garden over the winter months, chances are your garden is looking a bit worse for wear.

Between March and May is the perfect time to start gardening to give your garden a bit of a spruce and to start waking the soil so it’s at its best during the warmer months. If you’re looking out at your unkempt garden and feeling overwhelmed at the task in front of you, we’ve put together this simple 5-step checklist to help you get your garden ready for spring and summer 2023.

1. Give your lawn some TLC

It’s always helpful to tackle the big jobs first, so start your spring gardening by tending to your lawn. First, tidy your lawn by clearing away any debris that may have fallen on it before you cut the grass. For spring, the general rule of thumb is to start cutting the grass when you’ve noticed it growing and the temperature is consistently above 8-degrees. Once you’ve got this initial cut out the way, stick to mowing your lawn once every two weeks, so it doesn’t get overgrown. Make sure to weed where appropriate and go around your lawn’s edges for a nice clean cut. Read more about this in how often should you mow the lawn (opens in new tab) and if you need a new mower, check out our guide to the best cordless lawn mowers (opens in new tab).

If you don’t have a lawn, your balcony and patio also needs tending to as the winter weather can cover it in dirt and grime. Similar to the first step with the lawn, take the time to tidy any fallen leaves, branches or debris before going over it with the best pressure washer (opens in new tab).

2. Get pruning

For any plants, trees and bushes that you have in your back or front garden, you need to give them a quick prune. Using the best garden shears (opens in new tab) or the best secateurs (opens in new tab), start by cutting away any dead, damaged or diseased plants and branches. After you’ve done this, mulch the plants with a layer of compost (opens in new tab) to encourage growth and health.

For any bushes that have grown out of control during winter, cut this back and shape it so you have a better idea of the space you have in your garden. When it comes to pruning plants and flowers, it’s important to note when it says to prune them. In general, you should try to prune after flowering but during spring, it’s recommended to prune plants like lavender, rosemary, fuchsia, willow and forsythia.

(Image credit: Canva)

3. Start your compost

If you’re planning lots of gardening for this spring and summer, you need to start your compost. Preparing your soil and compost for spring gives your new plants a boost and it’s a great way to clear away any matter and bits that you’ve found around the garden – waste not, want not after all. To make compost, make sure you have the best compost bin (opens in new tab) at your disposal and throw your grass cuttings, weeds, leaves and other debris in to make quality fertiliser and produce your own nutritious organic matter for your borders and pot plants. From there, you can use your compost to fortify your soil throughout the season.

4. Plant seeds

After you’ve tended to your existing plants, you can start planting and sowing seeds for new growth for the season. Most vegetables are sown between March and May, so it just depends what you’d like to grow. For flowers, sweetpeas, sunflowers, cosmos, dahlias, poppies, petunias and nasturtium are pretty plants to sow during spring. Vegetables like peas, spring onions, carrots, lettuce, beans and corn are good to plant in spring, and you can grow them in your garden beds or a greenhouse.

5. Repaint your fences, sheds & furniture