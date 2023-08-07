How to watch Pokémon Presents and what to expect

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The quest to be the very best (like no-one ever was) is relentless, and these days that means Pokémon is constantly releasing new games, merchandise and media. It's now been confirmed that on Tuesday the 8th of August that we will be treated to a "Pokémon Presents" live stream.

While we don't have confirmation of the stream's content, It's likely that those who love Pokémon Scarlet & Violet will be excited by what's shown. Here's how to watch it, wherever you are.

When is the Pokémon Presents livestream?

As I just mentioned the livestream will be on the 8th of August (a Tuesday). This has been confirmed by a tweet made by The Pokémon Company. If your Japanese needs work, don't worry, here's the time you need to tune in, wherever you are:

8月8日（火）22時から「Pokémon Presents」が配信決定！公式YouTubeチャンネルで約35分の放送予定だよ。ぜひチェックしてね！#ポケモンプレゼンツ #pokemonpresents pic.twitter.com/1qXurU9pvmAugust 4, 2023 See more

2 PM UK

9 AM EST

6 AM PT

11 PM AEST

How to watch the Pokémon Presents event live

The Pokémon Presents event will be shown live via The Official Pokémon Youtube channel, where you'll be able to watch along with a host of other trainers. The stream is expected to last 35 minutes so it will likely go quite quickly through announcements.

What to expect

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The wait for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC has been agonising it's almost certainly going to be the subject of this live stream. June's Nintendo Direct showed a glimpse of The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk expansions but considering both are meant to release this year, expect the first of the two packs to arrive imminently. The Teal Mask has been slated for an Autumn 2023 release and The Indigo Disk for Winter 2023

What will the DLC include? Well aside from adding to the Paldea region, expect a whole new story, a handful of new critters and a whole host of returning 'mons from previous generations (we missed you Seel).

Could we see any other surprises? Well, a new take on the formula, Pokémon Legends Arceus, launched in January 2022, and there has been much speculation that the Kanto region could be set for a similar treatment. Fingers crossed, but don't get your hopes up just yet.