PlayStation DualShock 4 Wireless Controller gets new line up of colours

Sony's DualShock 4 Wireless controller for PlayStation 4 is getting a revamp this autumn with four new colourways announced for release next month. The range of colours spruces up the current lineup of 25 colours, and adds a fresh take on the tried-and-tested camouflage theme with a fetching combo of red, brown, and black. Things also get a little more on-trend with the introduction of not only a Rose Gold DualShock 4, but a matching Rose Gold Edition headset too.

September will see the DualShock 4 Wireless controller make its debut in a two-tone Electric Purple, Red Camouflage with silver detailing, a metallic Titanium Blue with matte blue back, and a gorgeous metallic finish Rose Gold for a more sophistication option.

You can take a look at all four colours in the video below:

Sony carries the in-vogue Rose Gold theme over to its Gold Wireless Headset that also sports the Rose Gold metallic finish as well as embossed PS shapes on the inside of the headband.

The regular black variant usually retails for around £70 but there's no word yet on how much this swanky Rose Gold edition will set you back. All we know right not is that it's set for release in November.

(Image credit: PlayStation)

November will also see the return of previously released colours Berry Blue, Sunset Orange, Blue Camouflage, and Gold.

Sony hasn't confirmed the price of the controllers but the newer colours generally retail for around £60 at launch, so expect to see prices somewhere in that region.

Whether we'll see the returning colours' prices drop to around £45 to line up with older colours remains to be seen. The popularity of the colourways could see them relaunch with an equally hefty price tag.