Philips TV owners are getting a brilliant free streaming upgrade

When it comes to the best TVs, I'm a particular fan of Philips and its Ambilight tellies – the edge LED tech which projects light beyond the screen in real-time – such as the OLED 937 model. But whichever Philips smart TV you happen to own, so long as it's a 2021 model or later, there's a brilliant free upgrade that's rolling out.

I'm talking about the addition of the Pluto TV – one of those lower-key contenders for the best streaming services – which will deliver ad-supported streaming services for all Philips smart TV owners. And don't knock it before you try it, as there are some very binge-able series available across Pluto TV's channels.

If you're a fan of Mythbusters, CSI: NY, Dog the Bounty Hunter, Hell's Kitchen, or many, many other shows then you might found yourself lost down a streaming rabbit hole one rainy weekend. All at no extra cost, as this additional app, which is already available on 2023 Philips smart TVs, will arrive via an over-the-air update.

Which Philips TVs are getting Pluto TV?

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

First things first, it'll depend where in the world you're based as to whether Pluto TV is available. This deal, which sees Pluto TV and TP Vision (the company behind Philips branded TVs), will come to "25 territories across Europe and Latin America."

That will include (and take a deep breath) "the UK, Ireland, France, Spain, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela."

My cursory assessment of some of Pluto TV's popular shows it only the tip of the iceberg too, as "Pluto TV offers more than 1,400 channels globally from over 425 content partners," meaning it's got a whole raft of content to tune into – whether you're into movies, comedy, drama, need something for the kids, or are just into lifestyle, showbiz and cooking shows.

If I was looking to buy a new TV right now then of the best OLED TV options out there it's the Philips OLED 907 and OLED 937 that impress – especially, in the case of the latter, if you want the best sound without needing to buy one of the best soundbars too.