Philips TV deal cuts cost of top 55-inch 4K display to just £399 at Currys

This month, we’ve found some of the best TV deals from a range of top retailers, like Samsung, Toshiba, LG, Sony and Philips. Currys is currently running its Easter sale which has amazing offers on 4K, OLED and QLED TVs, including this deal on the Philips 55PUS7556/12 4K TV.

Right now at Currys, the Philips 55PUS7556/12 4K TV has been given a £250 price cut, taking it from £649 down to £399.

View the Philips 55” TV deal here

Shop TV deals from the Currys Easter sale

Philips is well known for its collection of Ambilight and OLED TVs, and is revered for creating some of the best 55-inch TVs across all budgets, sizes and needs.

The Philips 55PUS7556/12 4K TV has strong picture quality, blur-free motion and smart TV capabilities so you can access all your favourite apps. The 55-inch screen is a good size that offers an all-encompassing experience without dominating a room.

As we’re all trying to cut back on unnecessary spending right now, this Philips TV deal is a great model if you need a new TV and you’re on a tight budget. To view the Philips 55PUS7556/12 4K TV deal, click the link above or keep reading for more Philips TV deals from the Currys Easter sale.

Philips 55PUS7556/12 55” 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV: was £649, now £399 at Currys

The Philips 55” TV uses HDR, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision technology which gives the best image quality possible and smooth blur-free scenes. It delivers 4K ultra HD resolution, rich colours and deep contrast, plus the sound is pretty good too. The smart platform means you can easily access catch-up TV and other streaming apps, like Netflix and YouTube.

As mentioned above, Currys has tons of deals and discounts on Philips TVs. If you’d prefer a smaller size or something with a lower price tag, below are a couple more top Philips TV deals that you can take advantage of up until Easter.

If you want extra deals across Philips full range of products (including TVs, toothbrushes and air fryers), check out our Philips discount code page for more.

Philips 43PUS7956/12 43” 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV: was £499, now £349 at Currys

The Philips 43PUS7956/12 4K TV is a 43-inch TV display that features HDR and Dolby Vision Technology, plus Ambilight LED lighting. It has good colour and contrast frame by frame and has a modern frameless bezel-free design. It’s cheaper than the 55” TV featured above and despite its small size, it’s still a strong TV model and is at an amazingly affordable price.