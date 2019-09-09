Philips Hue White Ambience Twin Pack smart bulbs are super cheap right now

Philips Hue smart bulbs are the crème de la crème of smart lighting, which is why whenever we spot discounts and deals on its products we sit up and pay attention. And this 38 per cent price drop on a twin pack of one of the manufacturer's most popular smart bulbs is definitely something to get excited about.

The discount deal is on the Philips Hue White Ambience Twin Pack, which delivers a pair of A19 E27 (screw-fitting LED) for £15 less than usual, along with free delivery for Amazon Prime members.

These smart bulbs are the absolutely ideal bread and butter lights for a home in the Philips Hue ecosystem, as they deliver over 50,000 shades of white light which can be controlled via phone and voice (through Amazon Alexa), as well as traditional switches and buttons. They can be setup to switch on or off on timers, be used as wake up lights, and can be set up to automatically shift the warmth of the light depending on the time of day, too.

Check out the full details of the deal below:

Philips Hue White Ambience Twin Pack A19 E27 60W | was £39.99 | now £24.99 at Amazon

Philips Hue White Ambience Twin Pack A19 E27 60W | was £39.99 | now £24.99 at Amazon

Here's a lovely discount on the very popular Philips Hue White Ambience Twin Pack, which delivers a brace of A19 E27 smart bulbs for only £24.99. Normally this twin pack retails for £39.99, so this new price delivers a 38 per cent saving, cutting off £15. Naturally, as this is an Amazon deal, completely free delivery is also included for Prime members.

In our detailed Philips Hue review, we called the smart lighting platform "the most comprehensive smart light range out there", and praised its broad range of smart lighting products, ease of installation and use, as well as polished app and wide-range third-party accessories.

If you like the sound of outfitting your home with some smart lighting but don't know where to start, then one of the Philips Hue Personal Wireless Lighting Starter Kits is a great way to get going. These kits deliver multiple smart bulbs, either white or colour varieties, as well as the Philips Hue Bridge (used to control the bulbs and set up custom lighting scenes). Some packs even include accessories like the Philips Hue Dimmer Switch. Simply put, then make it super easy and affordable to join the Hue smart lighting ecosystem.

Below you can find the best prices on the most popular Philips Hue Starter Kits:

